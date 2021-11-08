(Bloomberg) -- Huge fiscal stimulus in the world’s richest nations during the Covid-19 pandemic provided significant protection for household incomes even as economic growth slumped. The dynamic was particularly strong in Canada and the U.S., where a succession of spending plans and large-scale monetary transfers to households provided sporadic boosts. Excluding the U.S., real income per capita had still grown by the end of the second quarter of this year, albeit at a “smoother and more restrained” pace, the OECD said.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.