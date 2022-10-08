(Bloomberg) -- Julia became a hurricane on Saturday as it passed near Colombia’s San Andres island threatening huge waves and as much as 12 inches of rain.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin at 7 p.m. New York time.

“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides through this weekend,” the NHC said. “Flash flooding is possible across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in Mexico early next week.”

Julia is also being felt strongly in the nearby Colombian islands of Santa Catalina and Providencia, according to the nation’s weather-monitoring agency. The agency warned residents that waves larger than 4 meters are likely.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called on local hotels to offer refuge to “the vulnerable population.”

Julia, the Atlantic’s 10th storm in 2022, is moving across the Caribbean toward Central America and is forecast to hit Nicaragua on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are expected along the Pacific coasts of Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, according to the NHC.

The storm comes after hurricanes Ian and Fiona hit the US and Canada in recent weeks. Ian left widespread destruction across Florida, while Puerto Rico, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island took damage from Fiona.

