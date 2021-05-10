(Bloomberg) -- People in England will be able to hug close family and friends and meet indoors at pubs, restaurants and cinemas from next week, in the next phase of relaxing pandemic lockdown rules.

Hugging will be a matter of personal choice when people are allowed to meet indoors as a group of six or as two households from May 17. But social-distancing rules will remain in place for shops, pubs, restaurants and offices -- as will government guidance on working from home if possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pressing ahead with his “road map” for lifting lockdown, after a dramatic fall in Covid-19 cases across the U.K. in recent months. Infection rates are the lowest since September, according to his office, and deaths and hospitalizations are at their lowest level since July.

On Monday, the four U.K. chief medical officers downgraded the Covid-19 alert level from four to three, meaning that the epidemic is in “general circulation” but transmission is no longer high or rising exponentially.

‘Cautious, Irreversible’

Johnson has said Britain is on course for the government to fully end the lockdown on June 21, with all legal limits on social contact removed. He has vowed to take a “cautious but irreversible” approach.

Next week’s changes mean that indoor entertainment such as theaters, museums and children’s play areas can reopen, and larger events at sports stadia and conference centers can go ahead. Domestic overnight stays will be allowed, with all hotels able to reopen.

More than two thirds of all adults in the U.K. have received a vaccination, and more than 17 million have had a second dose. But ministers will make clear that while vaccines reduce the risk, they don’t eliminate it entirely, and some people are more vulnerable to severe illness than others.

Government scientists remain cautious over the potential emergence of a new variant of the virus that could knock the U.K.’s vaccine program off course.

Public Health England said Friday that a virus mutation first detected in India has been reclassified as a “variant of concern,” with surge testing being carried out in London and parts of northwest England.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.