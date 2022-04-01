(Bloomberg) -- After two years of waving from a distance, kids can hug characters at Disney parks again.

Mickey Mouse and friends will resume meet-and-greets with guests at Disneyland, Walt Disney World Resorts and on Disney Cruise Lines starting April 18, the Walt Disney Co. said in a blog post Thursday.

Although the parks reopened in Florida in July 2020 and in California in April 2021, characters remained at a distance from fans rather than roaming around for autographs and photos. As states across the U.S. have begun lifting Covid-19 requirements for masking, testing and vaccination, Disney said it is bringing back in-person greetings, dining and other events in phases this spring.

Park revenue doubled in the first quarter from pandemic lows, according to Disney’s Feb. 9 earnings report. The company also vowed to diversify its characters with a pledge that half will come from underrepresented groups, beginning this year.

