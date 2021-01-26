(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s Peacock and Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu have struck a deal to share the rights to the sitcom “Modern Family,” an unusual move at a time when streaming services are paying top dollar to air old network comedies exclusively on their platforms.

All 11 seasons of the show will be available to subscribers of both services starting Feb. 3, the companies said in a statement. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Old network comedies have become valuable in the streaming era. AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max and Peacock, part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, paid hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to stream the shows “Friends” and “The Office” exclusively on their services.

“Modern Family” premiered in 2009. It ended its network run last spring on ABC, and has been in syndication for years on Comcast’s USA cable network and on local broadcast stations. It was produced by 20th Television, which Disney acquired when it bought most of the former 21st Century Fox Inc. in 2019.

