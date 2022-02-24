(Bloomberg) -- The science of hibernation is fast catching up with decades of science fiction. New medical developments show this sleepy state of being, a regular feature in the lives of other mammals, may soon be possible for humans. Moreover, scientists say that putting someone into hibernation or a state of “torpor” won’t just be for travel into deep space. Its use may be more prominent in the field of medicine, helping treat cancer patients or extend the lives of people waiting for organ transplants.

On this episode of Bloomberg’s Moonshot, we explore the concept of “synthetic hibernation.” While 50-year-old classics from the original “Star Trek” to the landmark film “2001: A Space Odyssey” introduced the masses to space hibernation, 21st century science is closing in on making it a reality, and discovering some unforeseen benefits along the way.

