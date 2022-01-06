(Bloomberg) -- The partial remains of an adult missing since last week’s wildfire near Boulder, Colorado have been found as authorities extend their search for a second victim and cause of the blaze.

The remains were located near the Twelve Tribes Christian community, a fundamentalist group.

Snow started falling in the area on Wednesday, slowing recovery and investigation efforts into the cause of the Dec. 30 wildfire that swept through the area and damaged or destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, according to a Wednesday night statement from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

A second person is still missing and presumed dead from the fire in the nearbly town of Superior.

