(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plummeted after the company slashed its 2023 earnings outlook as the costs of members’ care exceeded expectations and the Medicare-focused insurer forecast anemic enrollment growth for this year.

The shares fell as much as 15% before US markets opened, with other major insurers declining as well. Elevance Health Inc. fell as much as 6% while Centene Corp. lost as much as 5.6%.

Higher-than-expected medical costs “continued to increase through the end of the fourth quarter,” Humana said in a filing. The company is currently assessing the expected impact on its 2024 outlook, according to the filing. The company moved up its earnings call to Jan. 25 from Feb. 5.

It’s a warning sign for the market for Medicare Advantage plans, a private version of the US health program for seniors that’s driven growth and profits at insurers for years. The uptick in care usage, which first emerged in the middle of last year, is coming at the same time that US regulators pull back some payment policies that helped make Medicare such a lucrative business.

Humana is the second-largest seller of Medicare Advantage plans, which make up the bulk of its business, so it’s more exposed to the shifts than more diversified rivals. The company said it believes trends “are impacting the industry broadly” and will be taken into account as insurers price their Medicare health plans for 2025.

Outlook Cut

Adjusted earnings for 2023 will be $26.09 a share, the insurer said in a filing Thursday. Humana had earlier forecast at least $28.25 a share. The company expects to add 100,000 individual Medicare Advantage members this year, an increase of 1.8% that’s below Wall Street’s expectations.

“Due to the recency and significance of the latest emerging trends, the company was unable to offset the entirety of the higher than anticipated medical costs,” Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana said in the filing.

Investors have been increasingly worried about whether health insurers have adequately priced for rising medical expenses as Covid concerns fade and seniors return to doctors and hospitals. Humana’s report of higher costs mirrors trends UnitedHealth Group Inc. reported last week.

Enrollment Forecast

Along with the rising medical expenses, Humana’s enrollment forecast disappointed investors. Its outlook for a gain of 1.8% in individual Medicare Advantage enrollment is likely smaller than the industrywide growth that Humana had hoped to exceed.

The gain would leave it with about 5.5 million members at the end of 2024. Analysts had projected Humana to have individual Medicare Advantage enrollment of about 5.85 million this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company typically updates its membership outlook early in January, after tallying new members signed up during the annual enrollment period. Breaking with recent practice, Humana didn’t give investors a detailed projection for new enrollees in its third-quarter earnings report in November. Instead the company said it planned for growth “at or above industry growth level” in 2024.

Overall Medicare Advantage enrollment will grow about 5.6% this year, based on early data from the government, TD Cowen analyst Gary Taylor said Wednesday in a research note. It’s the slowest growth rate for the program since 2016, he wrote.

Medicare Advantage has powered health insurers’ growth and profits for years, but the business faced new challenges in 2023. Seniors are using more medical care as Covid concerns wane, driving up expenses for insurers. At the same time, the US is tightening reimbursements, trying to claw back money from past overpayments and planning new rules for brokers that sell the plans.

Medicare Advantage plans now cover more than half of seniors, but the changes may make it harder for Humana and rivals to recruit new patients while pressuring profit margins.

