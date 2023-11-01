(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares lost the most in five months after executives said the initial outlook for 2024 profit growth would be at the low end of its forecast.

Adjusted earnings per share will increase at the lower end of the company’s 11% to 15% long-term target next year, executives said Wednesday on a call with analysts. The shares tumbled 4.2% at 11:17 a.m. in New York, the most intraday since June.

The health insurer saw a rapid increase this year of about 19% in individual memberships in Medicare Advantage, its privately managed plans of the US health program for seniors. It expects a more modest increase next year — at or above industry trends of 6% to 8% — as plan changes drive customers to shop around, executives said.

“We do feel we’re not as competitive as as we were last year,” Humana Chief Executive Officer Bruce Broussard said on the call.

Humana’s business is focused on Medicare Advantage, a fast-growing segment of the industry for years that’s now facing new challenges. The government is tweaking its formula for paying insurers in an effort to crack down on perceived abuses, meaning insurers may have to trim some benefits or take a hit to profits.

The company also expects elevated medical expenses to persist through the rest of the year. More patients are seeking care for both Covid, which exceeded the company’s expectations in the third quarter, and non-Covid conditions, Humana said.

The health insurer also reported third-quarter earnings above analysts’ expectations and affirmed its guidance for adjusted earnings of at least $28.25 a share for 2023. That still fell short of the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, $28.30 a share.

