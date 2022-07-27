(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares fell after higher medical expenses than Wall Street expected overshadowed positive earnings and a modest increase in the health insurer’s forecast for the year.

The company’s medical-loss ratio, a closely watched measure of how much premium revenue is paid out for medical care, was 85.8%, higher than analysts’ forecast but in-line with the company’s expectations. Shares declined as much as 3.5% in New York trading Wednesday.

The company boosted its outlook for 2022 to approximately $24.75 in adjusted earnings per share, a 25-cent increase, and affirmed its projections for membership growth in its core individual Medicare business this year. Adjusted profit was $8.67 a share in the second quarter, ahead of the $7.64 average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

“Results continue to reflect strong growth” in individual Medicare and Medicaid markets, RBC Capital Markets analyst Ben Hendrix wrote, noting that the earnings beat estimates despite the higher medical-loss ratio.

Humana said medical-care volume in its individual Medicare business is more favorable than expected, allowing the company to boost its earnings forecast. Executives noted higher expenses in its group Medicare Advantage plans, which is a smaller portion of its business. It’s still forecasting a 50-cent-per share potential headwind from Covid-19 for the rest of the year.

The company plans to reorganize its segments next year into two businesses, insurance and its CenterWell services business, mirroring similar structures rivals have adopted. Humana also announced that Alan Wheatley will transition from his role as president of the company’s retail segment at the end of the year, staying on as an advisor for the transition.

