(Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. will acquire the remaining stake in Kindred at Home from private equity partners in a deal with an enterprise value of $8.1 billion.

The value includes the $2.4 billion equity stake that Humana holds in Kindred. The health insurer currently owns 40% of the home health business, and signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 60% interest from private equity firms TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, according to a statement.

The Kindred at Home business has locations in 40 states and serves more than 550,000 patients annually with home health and hospice care. Humana is scheduled to report earnings Wednesday morning before the market opens.

