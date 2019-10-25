(Bloomberg) -- Asteroids, moons and planets in our own solar system hold an essentially unlimited supply of resources. In the fourth and final installment of Giant Leap, a Bloomberg Originals series, we explore how the ability to expand humanity’s reach into space will depend on advances in mining technology.

While the riches inside asteroids and other cosmic bodies can be counted in the trillions of dollars, the critical item we need to mine in space is pretty mundane here on Earth—but solid gold up there.

Water can be turned into fuel to power rockets, and water in space means not having to bring it with us. With evidence that large amounts of water ice may exist on the moon, the company that cracks this technology could ultimately lead to building the first fueling station in space.

And with that, human space exploration will be ready to take its next giant leap.

See Episode One: The Race Is On to Corner the Satellite Launch MarketSee Episode Two: Space Homes Will Be Built Out of What’s ThereSee Episode Three: Space Manufacturing May Soon Remake the Planet Below

To contact the author of this story: Benjamin Snyder in New York at bsnyder58@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Rovella at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.