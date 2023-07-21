(Bloomberg) -- Excessive heat warnings and advisories stretch across the US from Washington State and the Western US to Florida. Miami’s high on Friday is forecast to reach 91F and with humidity it will feel like 111.

High humidity inhibits the body’s means for cooling itself, which makes the heat so much worse, said Tochi Iroku-Malize, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, who practices in New York. In extreme heat situation people should drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and try to stay in air conditioned areas if possible, she said in an interview.

Phoenix Arizona extended its streak of 110F degree days or higher to 21 with daytime highs reaching 119F on Thursday, a record for the date. It was only the seventh time in history that Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport reached 119 or above, the National Weather Service said. The forecast calls for high temperatures to exceed 110 through Monday.

In other weather news:

Europe: Greece is in the cross hairs as heat builds across the Mediterranean, with temperatures expected to climb toward a European record by the middle of next week.

Canada: Air quality is unhealthy in Edmonton, Alberta as Canada’s forest fires continue to rage. There are more than 900 fires burning across Canada with around 560 out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. So far this year 4,350 fires have been sparked across the country burning 11.4 million hectares. Air quality alerts have been posted for Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories.

India: Heavy rain warnings are still out for a large part of central India.

