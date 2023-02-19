Humza Yousaf to Stand for Leader of SNP After Sturgeon Quits

(Bloomberg) -- Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced his bid to become leader of the Scottish National Party and first minister after Nicola Sturgeon unexpectedly quit on Wednesday.

Sturgeon resigned after more than eight years as head of the country’s government and independence movement. It leaves her party — and the independence campaign — looking for a new figurehead without a clear road map, and after a recent dip in the polls.

“I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate to become Scotland’s next First Minister, and Leader of the SNP,” Yousaf said in a tweet.

