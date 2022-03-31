(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people in cars and on motorcycles made their way to Malaysia from Singapore after the world’s busiest land crossing fully reopened to vaccinated travelers for the first time in two years.

The causeway links connecting the two countries opened at midnight last night, allowing vaccinated people to cross over without having to test or quarantine. People began gathering at the border checkpoint as early as 7:30 p.m. in Singapore, according to Straits Times and Channel News Asia, celebrating the possibility of reuniting with families and friends in Malaysia.

In Malaysia, the atmosphere around Johor Bahru city was just as lively, with many converging there to wait for the arrival of their family members, Malaysia’s Bernama reported. Shouts of ‘welcome back’ were heard from those gathered near the Johor Causeway as fireworks were let off in the background, the state news agency reported.

At least 400,000 people are expected to cross the land border within the first week of the full reopening, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghaz was cited by Malaysia’s local media as saying this week.

People can make the crossing in cars, buses and motorcycles -- or even walk across the causeways. New daily shuttle bus services between Woodlands Checkpoint and Johor Bahru’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex are available from Friday, bus operator Causeway Link posted on Facebook. Singapore’s Transport Minister S. Iswaran said Tuesday that authorities are working to restore public bus services soon.

Before Covid-19 struck, more than 300,000 people crossed the land border each day.

