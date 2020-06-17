(Bloomberg) -- More than 1,200 flights in and out of Beijing were canceled Wednesday, state media reported, as the Chinese capital wrestles with a fresh coronavirus outbreak that’s infected at least 130 people.

The flight information pages on the websites of Beijing’s two airports were littered with red boxes in the “status” column to indicate flights were canceled to Guangzhou, Qingdao, Shanghai and other cities across the country. They included routes operated by the three biggest Chinese carriers: Air China Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Corp. and China Southern Airlines Ltd.

Beijing Capital International Airport Co.’s flight departure page alone showed more than 80 cancellations for Wednesday morning, and about 50 inbound flights were canceled. The website of nine-month-old Daxing International Airport in the south of the city showed similar cuts.

A post on the People’s Daily Twitter account said 1,255 flights were canceled at the two airports, amounting to nearly 70% of scheduled trips.

Cases linked to the Beijing cluster have been reported as far as southeast China’s Zhejiang province, and authorities in the capital have closed schools and implemented more stringent checks on residents.

The re-emergence of the virus in Beijing after a lull of nearly two months is disrupting what was a strong recovery in China’s domestic travel market. While tight restrictions remain on international travel, Chinese carriers have been rebuilding seat capacity on domestic routes.

China’s scheduled weekly capacity in terms of seats was 13 million as of Monday, just 23% below the levels from the week starting Jan. 20, according to OAG Aviation Worldwide. The next biggest market in seat capacity is the U.S., with 7.4 million on this week’s schedule, OAG said.

