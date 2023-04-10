(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of biotech and pharmaceutical industry executives condemned a ruling by a federal judge in Texas to suspend the US government’s decades-old approval of a key drug used in medication abortion.

In a joint open letter, executives including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that Friday’s ruling by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk undermined the US regulators authority and called for the “reversal of this decision to disregard science.”

“The decision ignores decades of scientific evidence and legal precedent,” the letter said.

After the US Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a right to legal abortion, physicians and advocates looked to the pills as a way to provide safe access to procedures. Now the drugs have become the focus of controversy as abortion opponents have redoubled their efforts to reduce or cut off access to services.

The lawsuit was brought forward by an anti-abortion group, that argued that the US Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked the drug’s authorization and lacked sufficient evidence to make its final decision. Friday’s order initiated a process that could prevent the sale and distribution of mifepristone, which is used as part of a two-pill regimen to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks.

However, the order was almost immediately contradicted by a Democratic-appointed judge in Washington state who affirmed the FDA’s approval of mifepristone and blocked the government from restricting access. And on Monday, the Biden administration asked a federal appeals court to stop the ruling. Lawyers for the government argue that the “extraordinary and unprecedented” ruling upends the status quo and should be blocked while they pursue a full appeal of the case.

In a statement Friday, the FDA said that the agency stands behind its determination that mifepristone is safe and effective under its approved conditions for use. The FDA did not have any further comment when asked on Monday.

