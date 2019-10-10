(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s biggest airlines said they will suspend hundreds of flights on Saturday while train operators warned of major disruptions as the powerful Typhoon Hagibis nears the country this weekend.

The large and violent typhoon, currently in the northwest Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo, is one of the four biggest storms so far this year. It is packing winds of up to 270 kilometers (168 miles) per hour, and could make landfall in eastern Japan around Tokyo on Saturday.

The typhoon, classified as a Category 5 system on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale used in the U.S, has also forced organizers of the Rugby World Cup to cancel two games scheduled on Saturday.

The country is still recovering from a powerful typhoon last month that left hundreds of thousands of homes without power, closed down factories and disrupted morning commute.

Here’s how the storm is impacting the country so far:

Airlines

Japan Airlines Co. cancels four domestic, 16 international flights on Saturday

ANA Holdings Inc. cancels all its roughly 370 domestic flights Saturday

Thousands of passengers were stranded at Japan’s Narita international airport last month when Typhoon Faxai made landfall

Trains

East Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co. suspend bullet train services on Saturday

Local services may also be impacted

Factories

Nippon Steel Corp. to halt production at its Kimitsu factory in Chiba prefecture, broadcaster NHK reports

Rugby

Rugby World Cup games pitting England against France and New Zealand against Italy have been called off, meaning both matches will be considered scoreless draws

A final decision on Sunday’s games, including a crucial match between hosts Japan and Scotland, will be made that morning

