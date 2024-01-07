Hundreds of Flights Canceled Due to Storms Across the US

(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of flights have been grounded across the US from a pair of winter storms that left more than a foot of snow in New York’s Hudson Valley and sparked blizzard warnings across the Great Plains.

The first storm is still bringing heavy snow Sunday across Boston and New England, the National Weather Service said. Regions to the north and west of New York City, including the upper Hudson River Valley, received from 6 to 12 inches of snow.

“Poughkeepsie, they picked up a foot,” said Greg Carbin, branch chief of the US Weather Prediction Center. “Orange County, New York, they got a solid foot there. Port Jervis got 13 inches.”

New York City was spared the worst of the weather, with Manhattan’s Central Park getting mostly rain.

While the storm in the east pulls away through Sunday, a second is moving across the western states sparking winter storm warnings and weather advisories from Arizona to Illinois and a blizzard warning in New Mexico and Colorado.

The two systems have contributed to 692 flight cancellations across the US as of early Sunday, with Boston, Newark, Seattle and Chicago hardest hit, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking company.

Passenger-rail carrier Amtrak has canceled some trains to Boston, as well as across the Midwest.

In addition, about 11,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, mainly in Middlesex County north and west of Boston, according to PowerOutage.us.

New York’s Central Park got just 0.2 inch of snow as of 7 a.m., which means its record for the longest streak without at least an inch of snow continues, Carbin said.

As of Saturday, Manhattan had gone 692 days without at least an inch of snow, smashing the prior mark of 383 days that ended in March 21, 1998, according to the weather service.

Looking ahead, the western storm will likely bring heavy snow across the Midwest, including 9 inches just west of Chicago Monday night into Tuesday, and flooding to the eastern US as downpours land on the melting snowpack.

Parts of New York and New Jersey that got a lot of snow through Sunday will have 1 to 3 inches of rain fall Tuesday into Wednesday, Carbin said. “That is not going to do anything to help out the streams and rivers,” he said.

Carbin said snow will wind down in Upstate New York in a few hours and would continue in Boston and New England through the rest of Sunday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.