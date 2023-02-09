(Bloomberg) -- Nicaragua’s government released 222 people who had been arrested for opposing the government of President Daniel Ortega and sent them to the U.S. after revoking their Nicaraguan citizenships.

The U.S. State Department said in a press release that the 222 individuals, who include business leaders, journalists and leaders of civil society groups, arrived in Washington D.C. Thursday where they will receive medical attention and legal assistance. Their release was the result of American diplomacy, according to the release.

“The release of these individuals, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, by the government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern,” the State Department said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Nicaragua’s government said they had revoked citizenship from all 222 and barred them from seeking public office in Nicaragua.

