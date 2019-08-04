(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of flights in and out of Hong Kong were canceled early Monday as protesters coordinated strike action to bring the city to a standstill.

After another weekend of unrest, demonstrators planned to take leave or call in sick from work. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s pilots and flights crew unions said they’d take part.

Cathay Pacific

More than 70 flights leaving Hong Kong to destinations across Asia canceled as of 5:20 a.m. local time

More than 60 incoming flights, many from China, also scrapped

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, which operates some of the Cathay Pacific flights, “strongly recommend customers postpone non-essential travel”

Hong Kong Airlines

Thirty flights in and out of Hong Kong canceled

Scrapped services include flights to Shanghai and Beijing and some from Tokyo and Taipei

Hong Kong Airport told passengers to head to the airport only if their flights and seats have been confirmed

