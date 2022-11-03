(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of community pharmacies are having trouble filling prescriptions for amoxicillin, a common antibiotic that’s often used to treat bacterial infections in children.

Two-thirds of 333 pharmacy owners and managers who responded at the end of October to a National Community Pharmacists Association survey about drug shortages said they were having difficulty getting the antibiotic. The liquid form of the drug has been in limited supply in the US since October, according to the Food and Drug Administration, and it’s also in shortage in other countries.

Amoxicillin prescriptions in the US usually increase in the fall, coincident with the start of school and colder weather that drives people inside, spurring the spread of infectious diseases. Weekly prescriptions for the liquid medicine were higher in the first three weeks of October this year than any other year as far back as 2011 during that same time period, according to data from Symphony Health. Prescriptions are still well below yearly peaks that occur in winter.

The top four companies that supply most of the amoxicillin in the US have seen an increase in demand for the drug, according to the FDA and the companies. Manufacturing difficulties may also play a role.

“We do see increased demand and we do not always have the flexibility to just meet the demand,” Kare Shultz, chief executive officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., said Thursday in an interview. The pharmaceutical company is one of four that supply nearly all of the amoxicillin in the US and stocks at all of them are limited.

More pharmacists are also struggling to stock Adderall, a common treatment for people with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, the survey shows. The drug has been in short supply since August. At the end of October, 89% of pharmacists surveyed said they had Adderall on backorder, up from 64% who were having trouble getting the drug from July 25 to Aug. 5, according to a separate NCPA survey.

Demand for Adderall is at a record high. Teva, which also makes much of the Adderall sold in the US, expects its supply to normalize by the end of the year. The shortages began with a “Covid workforce-related” labor issue at the Israel-based company, Schultz said, which has since resolved.

“It was simply difficult to get enough employees,” Schultz said. “It took us time to get back up to full speed.”

Novartis AG’s Sandoz generic drug unit has taken action to increase amoxicillin output at its facility in Kundl, Austria, including hiring personnel and adding work shifts, according to Leslie Pott, a spokesperson.

