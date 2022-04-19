(Bloomberg) -- About 528 ethnic Rohingya detainees broke out of an immigration center in Malaysia early Wednesday, with more than a hundred still at large, according to the Malaysian Immigration Department.

The detainees escaped by breaking down the doors and grills to their block at the Sungai Bakap Temporary Immigration Depot in Penang state, the department said in a statement Wednesday. The incident ocurred at 4.30am Wednesday.

About 362 were re-arrested as of 10am as authorities continue their search and arrest operations.

There are no legislative or administrative provisions in place for dealing with refugees in Malaysia, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Malaysia. More than half of the refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Malaysia are Rohingyas fleeing from Myanmar.

