(Bloomberg) -- The forint traded around a three-month low in a volatile session as Hungary’s central bank and government exchanged fresh barbs regarding a proposal to bring in a new reference rate for loans.

The Hungarian currency plunged more than 1% against the euro earlier this week, the most among emerging-market peers, after officials at the Economy Ministry unveiled a proposal to switch the main reference rate used by commercial banks for loans to Treasury bill yields from the Bubor interbank rate. That could push loan rates lower by several percentage points, interfering with monetary policy.

The government proposal would “harmfully reduce the scope for economic policy and make it more difficult to achieve longer-term goals,” central bank Chief Economist Zsolt Kuti and his colleague Adam Banai said in a report published on Thursday.

The forint gained as much as 0.6% against the euro after the study was posted on the central bank’s website Thursday. It pared gains after the Economy Ministry responded again, sticking to its position in favor of the changes in an article on news website Portfolio.

The government is in discussions with commercial banks on the issue, Mate Loga, state secretary at the ministry, wrote.

“The level of interest rates may significantly decrease in new loan contracts” after the conclusion of talks, Loga wrote.

Stronger Stimulus

The controversy around the Bubor rate adds to friction between the central bank and officials in Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet, who have advocated stronger stimulus and more aggressive monetary easing after a recession last year. Last month, the government boosted the size of its subsidized corporate loan plan, the latest step seeking to push effective rates lower across the economy.

“The central bank’s opposition to the Bubor replacement plan makes it harder for the government to move on the issue, although experience shows it usually forces its ideas through in these cases,“ said Peter Kiss, who helps invest about $1 billion in bonds and stocks as head of portfolio management at Amundi in Hungary.

The central bank is considering a full percentage point reduction to its benchmark interest rate, currently at a European Union-high 10.75%, at the next monetary-policy meeting on Jan. 30, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last week. He also said the option of a fourth consecutive monthly 75 basis-point cut would also be discussed.

Even an increase in the size of monthly rate cuts would not by itself be a negative for forint, as real rates - currently above 5% - support the currency, according to HSBC strategist Murat Toprak.

Factors weighing on the forint “could simply be noise” with no lasting effect, Toprak wrote in a note to clients.

(Recasts with government comments)

