(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s election, which Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party dominated for a fourth consecutive victory, was competitive and technically “well run,” but fell short of international standards in “key aspects,” according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

“For voters to be able to make an informed choice, it is fundamental that contestants have equal access to the media and run informative campaigns rather than focus on polarizing messaging and personal attacks, as has unfortunately been observed here,” Kari Henriksen, leader of the OSCE observer mission, said in a statement Monday.

There was also a “pervasive overlapping of government and ruling coalition messaging that blurred the line between state and party” as well as “opaque campaign financing,” according to the report summarizing the conclusions of 312 election observers from 45 countries who monitored Sunday’s general ballot.

