(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian inflation resumed its upward surge, bolstering bets that the European Union’s most-aggressive spate of interest-rate increases will continue.

Consumer prices advanced 4.9% from a year ago in August after their growth dipped to 4.6% in July, data released Wednesday showed. The central bank targets medium-term inflation of 3%, tolerating temporary swings of one percentage point in each direction.

Soaring prices as pandemic lockdowns end and consumer demand rebounds have prompted Hungary and the nearby Czech Republic to lead the EU in raising benchmark borrowing costs. Hungary has increased benchmark borrowing costs by 30 basis points in each of the past three months, to 1.5%.

Fuel costs jumped an annual 22% in August, tobacco prices surged 17%, tourism services rose 10% while items associated with home renovation rose 13%; the core inflation rate rose to an annual 3.6% from 3.3% in July

New inflation forecasts that will be key for the direction of monetary policy are due on Sept. 21. Price-growth may exceed 5% in October or November before slowing in a more sustained manner, central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last month. He’s said rates should rise until inflation is on track to hit the target

Derivatives investors already see a deceleration in monetary tightening, with forward-rate agreements signaling the three-month Budapest interbank rate, which is already 10 basis points higher than the benchmark, rising an additional 48 basis points in the rest of the year

