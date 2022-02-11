(Bloomberg) --

Hungarian inflation surged to an almost 15-year high as government-imposed price caps on goods ranging from sugar to gasoline failed to rein in price growth.

Consumer prices grew an annual 7.9% in January, the fastest pace since August 2007 and exceeding the 7.4% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, the Budapest-based statistics office said in a statement on Friday. Prices rose 1.4% from the previous month. The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose to 7.4%, the highest in 20 years, from 5.1% in December.

Spiraling prices have become a topic ahead of the April 3 general elections, which are the most closely contested in more than a decade. Prime Minister Viktor Orban capped the price of some staple food items last month after limiting fuel and household energy costs and freezing mortgage rates.

“The biggest unknown is the size of the beginning-of-the-year repricing amid the current environment of broad-based inflationary pressures both from the supply and demand sides,” Mariann Trippon of CIB Bank Hungary wrote before the data was published

Food prices rose an annual 10.1% while fuel prices increased 22.5%, according to the stats office

The government had expected price caps to shave as much as 2.5 percentage points off of headline inflation

Surging inflation is likely to maintain pressure on the central bank to continue its monetary-tightening cycle; policy makers have raised the effective base interest rate by 250 points to 4.3% since mid-November

The rate hikes helped shore up the forint, which has risen 4.3% against the euro year-to-date

