Feb 11, 2022
Hungarian Inflation Unexpectedly Surges Despite Orban Price Caps
Bloomberg News,
Hungarian inflation surged to an almost 15-year high as government-imposed price caps on goods ranging from sugar to gasoline failed to rein in price growth.
Consumer prices grew an annual 7.9% in January, the fastest pace since August 2007 and exceeding the 7.4% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, the Budapest-based statistics office said in a statement on Friday. Prices rose 1.4% from the previous month. The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile energy and food prices, rose to 7.4%, the highest in 20 years, from 5.1% in December.
Spiraling prices have become a topic ahead of the April 3 general elections, which are the most closely contested in more than a decade. Prime Minister Viktor Orban capped the price of some staple food items last month after limiting fuel and household energy costs and freezing mortgage rates.
- “The biggest unknown is the size of the beginning-of-the-year repricing amid the current environment of broad-based inflationary pressures both from the supply and demand sides,” Mariann Trippon of CIB Bank Hungary wrote before the data was published
- Food prices rose an annual 10.1% while fuel prices increased 22.5%, according to the stats office
- The government had expected price caps to shave as much as 2.5 percentage points off of headline inflation
- Surging inflation is likely to maintain pressure on the central bank to continue its monetary-tightening cycle; policy makers have raised the effective base interest rate by 250 points to 4.3% since mid-November
- The rate hikes helped shore up the forint, which has risen 4.3% against the euro year-to-date
