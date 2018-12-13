(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian police clashed with anti-government protesters for a second night on Thursday after the introduction of harsher overtime regulations for employees galvanized resistance to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Officers used tear gas after demonstrators, including opposition politician Andras Fekete-Gyor, threw smoke bombs in front of parliament in Budapest, several news website reported. Before the incident, thousands of people marched around the capital, blocking some bridges. They then converged outside the assembly building chanting anti-Orban slogans as on the previous evening, live footage showed.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andras Gergely in Budapest at agergely@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Scott Rose at rrose10@bloomberg.net, Marton Eder

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.