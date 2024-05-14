(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian refiner Mol Nyrt inaugurated its $1.4 billion polyol plant, describing the facility as a long-term investment that will ride out an initially unfavorable market.

The plant in the eastern Hungarian town of Tiszaujvaros is a key part of the refiner’s planned pivot away from oil processing toward petrochemicals production. Though the chemicals industry has seen a period of lackluster margins in the face of stalling economies and high energy prices, Mol said the project will prove its worth as the global economy starts to pick up.

“The current market is not beneficial for opening the plant, the economic downturn is not helping,” Peter Csaszar, senior vice president for chemicals at Mol said late Monday at the company’s Budapest headquarters. “But this investment is for the long run.”

The long-delayed plant is due to ramp up to over three years to produce 200,000 tons annually of the plastic raw material used in flexible and rigid foams, unsaturated polyester resin, and personal care products. The plant will also make 70,000 tons of propylene glycol.

“Where the current cycle is, is basically irrelevant,” Krisztian Pulay, senior vice president downstream production and development said at the Budapest briefing. “It would be better to catch an up-cycle period or the top, but there’s usually little chance for that in the chemicals industry. This plant is not built to run for five years, but for decades.”

Key markets for soft foam include Poland, Turkey and Hungary, which are lower-margin, but larger-volume areas. There is also demand for higher-margin rigid foam products in western Europe. Once it achieves full production, Mol estimates that the plant would be the fifth largest in the 1.6 million-tons-a-year European market.

“The sector as a whole is in the doldrums, petrochemical margins are low and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon,” said Jonathan Lamb, an analyst at Wood & Co. Financial Services. “However, polyol is a higher-quality product, and it’s nice that Mol is starting production and generates cash, given all the capital expenditure spent on it so far.”

