1h ago
Hungarian Teachers Strike in Pre-Election Headache for Orban
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian teachers staged their first strike in five years to protest low pay, a headache for Prime Minister Viktor Orban before the tightest general election in more than a decade.
Teachers walked out for two hours across Hungary on Monday in what they described as a prelude to a complete and indefinite strike starting on March 16 unless their receive higher wages and their workloads are reduced.
The threat of further strikes threatens to complicate Orban’s path to a fourth consecutive term in April 3 general elections. Orban’s Fidesz party and a six-faction alliance of opposition groups were tied in a Republikon poll published on Friday.
Hungarian primary school teachers receive the second-lowest wages -- less than $20,000 a year -- among the 37 members in an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Orban’s government tried but failed to block the strike, which it has branded “part of the left-wing’s election campaign.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:11
Canadian bank talent war spurs accelerating pay gains
-
6:53
RRSP turns 65 this year but is far from ready to retire
-
Why budgeting tips are booming on TikTok's discover page
-
Canadian music investment firm buys publishing rights from Drake producer Murda Beatz
-
3:12
Pattie Lovett Reid: Are you going to get hurt by higher rates? It doesn’t have to be that way
-
3:54
Orange juice heads for longest rally since 1991 on frost risk