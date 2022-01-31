(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian teachers staged their first strike in five years to protest low pay, a headache for Prime Minister Viktor Orban before the tightest general election in more than a decade.

Teachers walked out for two hours across Hungary on Monday in what they described as a prelude to a complete and indefinite strike starting on March 16 unless their receive higher wages and their workloads are reduced.

The threat of further strikes threatens to complicate Orban’s path to a fourth consecutive term in April 3 general elections. Orban’s Fidesz party and a six-faction alliance of opposition groups were tied in a Republikon poll published on Friday.

Hungarian primary school teachers receive the second-lowest wages -- less than $20,000 a year -- among the 37 members in an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Orban’s government tried but failed to block the strike, which it has branded “part of the left-wing’s election campaign.”

