(Bloomberg) -- A Hungarian court ruled last month’s teachers’ strike unlawful because there was no agreement with the government before the walkout.

More than 20,000 teachers staged their first strike in five years on Jan. 31, leaving their classrooms for two hours in what they said was a prelude to a complete and indefinite strike starting March 16 unless they are paid more and their workloads are reduced.

The teachers unions said they would appeal the verdict but welcomed certain elements of the decision, which they said showed teaching isn’t a necessary service during a strike, and that the right to demonstrate cannot be restricted because of the pandemic.

“This verdict is important for the next strike,” the Teachers’ Union said on its website late Thursday.

The threat of further strikes threatens to complicate Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s path to a fourth consecutive term in April 3 general elections. Orban’s party has a slight lead over a six-faction alliance of opposition groups who are trying to unseat him.

