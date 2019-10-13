(Bloomberg) -- Hungarians are voting in municipal elections Sunday after a video of one of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s allies rollicking in an orgy on a luxury yacht handed an unexpected last-minute gift to the opposition.

Orban has tightened his grip on the country over a decade, crushing civil society and controlling much of the national media. At stake is whether the scandal can taint him or whether he’s succeeded in making himself untouchable.

Municipal elections, as the similarly authoritarian leader in Turkey discovered, serve as a warning flag for voters’ mood. In Austria, a damaging tape brought down an entire government earlier this year.

The voting across Hungary starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m., with results expected in the evening.

Opposition parties gained some momentum in the campaign’s final week after the video emerged showing the mayor of Gyor, western Hungary’s largest city, taking part in a sex party on a yacht along with his associates. The footage, circulated on porn websites, jars against the conservative family values the ruling party projects across its media networks and ubiquitous billboards.

Drugs, Prostitutes

Zsolt Borkai, the mayor at the center of the controversy, has issued an apology. He denied using drugs or relying on public funds to finance his trips.

But the opposition seized on the opportunity. The Momentum party plastered the offices of Orban’s Fidesz with posters saying “Public funds, cocaine, whores” to contrast with the ruling party’s slogan of “God, nation, family.”

“The filth that’s come to light in Gyor isn’t unique,” Gergely Karacsony, the opposition’s candidate for mayor of Budapest, told supporters on Friday evening at his final rally. “There’s not two types of Fidesz, there’s only one, and it’s rotten to the core.”

While major sex scandals have been rare in recent Hungarian politics, Borkai’s extravagance on the boat trip wasn’t an entirely isolated case, with members of Orban’s entourage engaging in increasingly flamboyant lifestyles. Many of the premier’s relatives, advisers and allies from parliament and business have been displaying their wealth with hunting trips, cruises, private jets and luxury possessions.

A strong showing by the anti-Orban forces in Budapest, the capital, would put the standard-bearer of Europe’s right-wing populists on notice. In Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s loss of Istanbul was a stinging blow, though over time it remains to be seen how much it’s hurt him.

The same could apply to Orban.

The risk for the Hungarian ruling party is that fallout from the video hurts the turnout of Fidesz voters and tips close races, including the one in Budapest, where Karacsony is neck and neck with Istvan Tarlos, a two-term incumbent backed by Orban.

Opposition forces are deploying a new strategy of fielding joint candidates to improve their chances after a string of defeats since 2010. Fidesz-backed mayors currently run all but four of the country’s 25 largest cities, and the party holds majorities in all 19 county assemblies and a constitutional majority in the national parliament, meaning it can pass any law it wants without hindrance.

“Losing Budapest, in particular, would show that Orban is not invincible, increasing the odds that he becomes more defensive and ends up making more policy mistakes,” Naz Masraff, director for Europe at Eurasia Group, a political-risk consultant, said in an email.

Failure to reclaim some big cities despite joining forces for the first time would point to a likely fifth term for the premier after the 2022 parliamentary ballot.

The sex video surfacing so close to the election date has caused a rare short-circuiting among Hungary’s ruling elite, where one of the continent’s most powerful propaganda machines usually manages to drown out scandals involving the ruling party, leaving support for Fidesz largely unscathed.

Even if the opposition manages to make big gains on Sunday, it’ll still face an uphill battle. Orban can count on the EU’s fastest economic growth, surging wages and his media juggernaut to help him maintain dominance.

And there are the threats. He’s pledged to punish cities financially if they switch political allegiances.

