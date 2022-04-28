Hungary Among Buyers to Allow Ruble Conversion for Russian Gas

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is among the nations that have agreed with Russia to allow the conversion of their payments to rubles, testing the European Union’s sanctions policy.

“Hungary, as Bloomberg reported this morning, along with nine other nations and complying with the EU’s sanctions policy to the letter, is paying euros at Gazprombank which Gazprombank coverts to rubles,” Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters on Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.

Gazprom PJSC turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a dramatic escalation, making good on a threat to cut supplies if payments aren’t made in rubles.

