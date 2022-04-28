Apr 28, 2022
Hungary Among Buyers to Allow Ruble Conversion for Russian Gas
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is among the nations that have agreed with Russia to allow the conversion of their payments to rubles, testing the European Union’s sanctions policy.
“Hungary, as Bloomberg reported this morning, along with nine other nations and complying with the EU’s sanctions policy to the letter, is paying euros at Gazprombank which Gazprombank coverts to rubles,” Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters on Thursday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.
Gazprom PJSC turned off the taps to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a dramatic escalation, making good on a threat to cut supplies if payments aren’t made in rubles.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:15
Vancouver hiking empty homes tax to 5% of assessed value in 2023
-
Bill Hwang's Archegos catastrophe was wilder than anyone knew
-
5:16
Navigating the high costs of mental health care in a time of high demand
-
5:49
Inflation, rising rates will hurt low income Canadians most: RBC
-
6:15
Apartment, row house growth outpaces single-detached homes: Census
-
7:42
Your female coworker probably wants to quit