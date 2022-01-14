(Bloomberg) -- Hungary recommends that people obtain a fourth Covid vaccine jab six months after receiving the third one, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Authorities will allow anyone to get the fourth shot at least four months after receiving the third one, he said in a state radio interview on Friday. A day earlier the government announced it would cut the quarantine time to seven days from 10 days as the omicron-variant fueled virus surges in the eastern European Union nation.

