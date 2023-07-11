You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 11, 2023
Hungary Backs Sweden’s NATO Accession, Foreign Minister Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary supports Sweden’s NATO accession and it remains a purely “technical matter” to close the lengthy ratification process in the parliament in Budapest, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday.
Szijjarto said last week that Hungary will back Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance once Turkey, the other holdout, gives a sign that it’s also ready to do so. Turkey has now given such a signal, though Szijjarto didn’t explicitly refer to that in his Facebook post on his departure for the NATO summit in Vilnius.
NATO Latest: Turkey Agrees to Support Sweden’s Membership Bid
