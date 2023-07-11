(Bloomberg) -- Hungary supports Sweden’s NATO accession and it remains a purely “technical matter” to close the lengthy ratification process in the parliament in Budapest, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday.

Szijjarto said last week that Hungary will back Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance once Turkey, the other holdout, gives a sign that it’s also ready to do so. Turkey has now given such a signal, though Szijjarto didn’t explicitly refer to that in his Facebook post on his departure for the NATO summit in Vilnius.

NATO Latest: Turkey Agrees to Support Sweden’s Membership Bid

