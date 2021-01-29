(Bloomberg) -- Hungary became the first European Union country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine from China after Premier Viktor Orban said the country would buy Sinopharm vaccines to speed up inoculations amid the slow rollout of western shots.

The decision followed a government decree that allows the automatic approval of vaccines already used on at least 1 million people abroad, Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller said at a briefing on Friday. Hungary is ready to place a major order with Sinopharm in days, Orban told state radio earlier in the day.

Hungary is also the only EU country to have approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the cabinet has already ordered doses to inoculate 1 million people, or a little more than a tenth of the population. Hungarian health authorities expect to finish laboratory tests to determine the safety and efficacy of the Russian shot, the chief medical officer said.

Orban has repeatedly blamed the EU for slow vaccine procurement. Hungary is set to use all the Pfizer Inc. shots it has received via the EU by the end of this week after having inoculated 175,283 as of Thursday. Hungary will receive Moderna vaccines on Sunday and a new tranche of Pfizer shots early next week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.