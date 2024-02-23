(Bloomberg) -- Hungary blocked European Union member states from signing a joint statement to mark two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Hungarian veto, the reasons for which weren’t immediately clear, meant that the presidents of the European Commission, Council and Parliament issued a statement of their own on Friday.

“Today marks a tragic anniversary: that of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine in manifest violation of international law and the UN Charter,” the statement reads. “Two years of violence, brutality, terror and destruction. We shall never forget the initial shock of the attack, the horror of the events in Borodianka, Bucha, Mariupol.”

A spokesperson for the European Council declined to comment.

One of the people said a non-NATO member of the EU also had reservations about some sections of the statement, but didn’t say whether the country would have gone so far as to block it.

Separately, the EU adopted new sanctions targeting hundreds of individuals and entities, the bloc’s 13th package of measures since Russia invaded Ukraine.

