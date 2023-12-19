(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank is likely to press ahead with monetary easing after inflation slowed more than expected last month.

The central bank in Budapest will lower the benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 10.75%, according to all 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Policymakers have signaled cuts in that proportion through February. The decision is set for 2 p.m. in Budapest on Tuesday, followed by a statement.

Policymakers have been cutting rates from their peak at 18% in May as lower energy prices and a collapse in domestic consumption helped defuse inflation. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has put pressure rate setters to accelerate rate cuts to help the sluggish economy, which the central bank has so far resisted.

The EU’s decision this month to release more than €10 billion ($10.9 billion) in grants and loans earmarked for Hungary — about a third of the amount that was suspended over allegations of democratic backsliding and corruption — failed to trigger a sustained rally in the forint.

Investors are wary about further EU-Hungary tensions after Orban blocked EU aid to Ukraine last week, underscoring Budapest’s isolation.

Hungary’s forint pared gains for the year, dropping 1.4% against euro in the last month, the worst performance after Argentina’s peso and South Africa’s rand among Emerging Market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

That’s likely to reinforce rate setters’ course of caution, suggesting they’ll probably stick with a path of easing outlined in mid-November. Inflation, which remains the highest in the EU, slowed more than expected to 7.9% in November — a level that the government says is still impeding growth.

ING Bank Hungary’s Peter Virovacz said the most likely trigger for faster easing would be if the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank “openly talk” about rate cuts next year.

“While the Fed has just made its pivot, the ECB hasn’t moved toward that direction yet,” Virovacz said.

