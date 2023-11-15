(Bloomberg) -- Hungary should avoid hastily cutting the European Union’s highest interest rates at a time when inflation remains elevated, a senior central bank official said, following government pressure on policy makers to help boost growth.

The calls to ease monetary conditions have persisted despite rate cuts which brought the key interest rate to 12.25% from 18% in May. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s economic policy chief Marton Nagy said last week that the central bank’s focus on positive real rates represented the greatest impediment to growth.

Zsolt Kuti, the central bank’s director in charge of monetary policy, urged caution in an article published on the regulator’s website Wednesday. Hungary’s inflation rate is still “unacceptably high” and the central bank’s fight against inflation is still only at “half-time,” said Kuti, who advises the rate-setting Monetary Council.

“For a return to sustainable growth, the country needs to ensure price stability by cautiously chipping away at interest rates, instead of rushed ax blows that would lead to sustained high inflation and to falling behind,” Kuti wrote.

The central bank reduced to size of monthly interest rate cuts to 75 basis points in October from full-point cuts before. Meanwhile, the inflation rate dropped to 9.9% in October, closer to the government’s stated aim of bringing it to single-digit territory by the end of 2023 at the latest.

The forint weakened 0.2% to 376.81 per euro by 1:21 p.m. in Budapest, after touching the strongest since July on Tuesday.

