(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s cabinet has discussed the possibility of accepting the jurisdiction of the European Union’s chief prosecutor, the minister in charge of talks to unlock aid from the bloc told the Mandiner weekly.

Unlike most of his peers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has rejected joining the EU prosecutor’s mandate, calling it a red line that infringes on national sovereignty. But now he is under pressure to relent on a range of issues to gain access to billions of euros in funds crucial to the economy that the EU has frozen over graft and rule-of-law concerns.

While Hungary has suggested anti-graft steps that don’t require embracing the EU prosecutor’s role, “that doesn’t mean that we rule out the possibility,” Tibor Navracsics, Hungary’s EU funds minister, told the weekly in comments published Thursday.

“We’ve discussed joining the European prosecutor’s mandate,” Navracsics said, according to the transcript. “Our maneuvering room is quite wide, and Viktor Orban plays an active part in this. He’s the one calling the shots.”

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is an independent EU body responsible for investigating and prosecuting crimes against the financial interests of the EU. Currently, 22 of the EU’s 27 members have joined the mandate.

Hungary’s disputes with the EU have delayed the disbursement of as much as 37 billion euros ($37.7 billion) in funding from the bloc, which investors have cited as spurring a bigger selloff in the forint than other regional currencies.

The most pressing for Hungary is to clinch a deal with the EU this year on about 15 billion euros in pandemic recovery funds. Without an agreement this year, Hungary stands to lose access to 70% of that money.

