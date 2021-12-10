(Bloomberg) -- Hungary has the right to challenge European Union law in limited cases, the nation’s top court said, handing ammunition to Prime Minister Viktor Orban to disregard an EU ruling that declared a crackdown on asylum seekers illegal.

In a nuanced judgment, the Budapest-based constitutional court said on Friday that in areas of shared legal jurisdiction between a member state and the EU, Hungary has the right to resist rulings to protect its sovereignty.

The decision follows a ruling in Poland that stated the EU has no jurisdiction to influence Polish judicial matters because the country has not deferred such powers to the bloc. By challenging the primacy of EU law, both decisions undermine the cornerstone of the 27-nation bloc’s legal foundation.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders called the Orban government’s legal challenge “unacceptable” during a visit to Budapest last month.

Last year, EU judges ruled that Hungary can’t hold asylum seekers indefinitely in a transit area on the county’s border with Serbia, adding that applicants should also have the right to judicial reviews.

While Hungary closed the contested transit zones and ended a practice where people were held in metal containers -- in some cases without food -- Orban’s government continued to further tighten rules for people seeking asylum.

Under EU rules, member states are required to process asylum applications and provide applicants with shelter, food and other basic necessities while respecting their fundamental human rights.

As long as the return of rejected asylum seekers from EU territory wasn’t guaranteed, holding their hearings on Hungarian territory raises the possibility that they become “de facto part of the country’s population,” violating Hungary’s constitutionally enshrined right to determine who to let into the country, Justice Minister Judit Varga said in the government’s legal challenge.

The top court’s ruling “will mean that a strong legal fence will have been erected next to the physical one,” Orban told state radio on Friday before the publication of the verdict.

