(Bloomberg) -- Hungary has little room left to extend its year-long monetary easing cycle following another cut to the European Union’s highest key interest rate, according to a senior central banker.

The National Bank of Hungary lowered the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 7.25% on Tuesday, in line with a cut in April and matching the estimate of all but one of the 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The central bank vowed to stick to a “careful” and “cautious” monetary policy, according to a statement.

Policymakers are looking to cut the key rate again in June by a quarter or half a percentage point, but will then have “very, very limited” room for any further easing, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said at an online briefing. At the same time, he stopped short of saying that June would be the last cut in the easing cycle.

Hungary began reducing rates from a peak of 18% a year ago, before gradually slowing the pace of easing. The central bank is closely monitoring a rebound in inflation, particularly due to service-sector prices, as well as volatility in global investor sentiment, Virag said.

The central bank is keen to provide investors with interest rates that exceed the level of inflation to help steady the forint, limiting its room for steeper benchmark cuts.

The inflation rate rose to 3.7% in April on an annual basis, with price-growth accelerating for the first time in more than a year. Last week, Virag said he didn’t expect disinflation to return until the start of next year.

Renewed Criticism

The caution on rates and less pressure from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government for lower borrowing costs to bolster an economic recovery have helped the forint throughout May.

Hungary’s currency gained as much as 0.3% against the euro to a fresh three-month high on Tuesday, even after some tension resurfaced between the cabinet and the monetary authority. Economy Minister Marton Nagy criticized the central bank for publicly skewering the government’s plans to boost competitiveness, according to an interview on the Index news website published before the rate decision.

June’s inflation report will be key to determine the rate outlook for the second half of the year, Virag said.

