2h ago
Hungary Cuts Quarantine Time as Omicron Wave Boosts Infections
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will cut the quarantine time to seven days from the current 10 for those contracting the coronavirus, with a possible exit after five days with a negative test, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters.
In schools, classes will be asked to quarantine for five days if someone tests positive, Gulyas told a briefing on Thursday. While the latest omicron variant of the coronavirus causes less severe symptoms than earlier ones, its rapid spread means that new infections will likely hit a record during the country’s current wave of the virus.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
