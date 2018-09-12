(Bloomberg) -- The European Parliament’s vote to initiate a sanctions process for the erosion of democratic standards in Hungary is the "petty revenge" of pro-immigration forces using fraudulent methods, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The EU assembly adopted the report, which listed Hungary’s steps undermining the rule of law, because of votes by those opposed to Hungary’s anti-immigration measures, Szijjarto told reporters in Budapest.

"This report contains a series of unjustified, untruthful accusations," Szijjarto said. "It’s a blatant show trial."

