(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet delayed for now contested changes to the central bank’s charter as policymakers seek to defuse a feud that had sent the currency into a tailspin. The forint rebounded.

Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said the government would consult more closely with the National Bank of Hungary, or MNB. The decision at a cabinet meeting Wednesday was reported earlier by Bloomberg. The legislation would allow government delegates to more tightly supervise central bank activity in areas not related to monetary policy.

“Before submitting it to the parliament, we’re going to conduct detailed and thorough talks with the MNB about the legislation that’s backed by the European Central Bank,” Varga said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The legislation, which central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy had called an attack on the institution’s independence, is the latest salvo in a years-long dispute over the direction of economic policy that’s pitted former allies against one another. The standoff had alarmed investors, triggering a selloff that sent the forint to the weakest level in a year against the euro on Tuesday.

The forint gained as much as 0.5% against the euro, extending its two-day gain to 1.2%. The currency was also boosted by central bank messaging to investors that it may revert to a slower pace of rate cuts in the coming months after boosting the scale of easing to a full percentage point in February, according to people familiar with the discussions. The central bank declined to comment.

Key Threshold

The government has said it aims to shine a light on the central bank’s books with the proposed regulation, rather than further undermine monetary policy.

“The goal is clear: we need regulation that continues to guarantee the central bank’s independence while strengthening the National Bank of Hungary’s transparency and the frugal operation that’s expected of state institutions,” Varga said.

The Hungarian currency came close to crossing a psychological threshold of 400 per euro on Tuesday. The first time that happened in mid-2022, the central bank was forced into an emergency interest rate hike within months in what policymakers later described as a last-minute intervention to head off a currency crisis.

The current central bank standoff comes after an economic recovery stalled in the fourth quarter, with Hungary still weighed down by the highest benchmark rate in the European Union. Record debt interest payments have also produced a budget crunch, made worse by the fact that two-thirds of the more than €30 billion ($33 billion) in funding the EU had suspended on rule-of-law concerns remains frozen.

The central bank, following pressure from the government to do more to kick-start economic growth, boosted the size of its monthly interest rate cuts in February.

Still, the key rate is 9%, far higher than anywhere else in the EU, which the central bank has said was due to the need to offer a higher premium for investors put off by a series of government interventions in the economy.

