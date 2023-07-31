(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s lawmakers boycotted an extraordinary meeting of parliament that opposition parties had called to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO.

The legislative session was adjourned on Monday after ruling party members, who wield a two-thirds majority in the chamber, failed to show for the meeting. Parliament may approve Sweden’s inclusion in the military alliance in the autumn, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters last week.

Hungary and Turkey are the only two NATO members who have yet to ratify Sweden’s inclusion in the military alliance, a bid that was prompted by security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Read More: Hungary May Ratify Sweden’s NATO Bid in Autumn, Lawmaker Says

Turkey lifted its objections earlier this month after Sweden pledged a new plan to crack down on Kurdish separatist groups in the Nordic country.

Orban’s government meantime — which has lashed out at Sweden for its rule-of-criticism of Hungary — has said parliament will ratify the NATO bid once Turkey does. Officials haven’t made clear why Budapest has tied its timetable to Ankara’s.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.