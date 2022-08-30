(Bloomberg) -- Hungary delivered another big interest rate increase as regional peers moved to wrap up their monetary tightening campaigns, underscoring the country’s vulnerability to selloffs.

The central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to 11.75%, the highest key rate in the European Union. The move matched the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The bank will publish a statement at 3 p.m. in Budapest, followed by a briefing.

Central bank chiefs in the Czech Republic and Poland reiterated this week their plan to stop or slow rate hikes as an energy crisis spurred by the war in Ukraine is expected to stifle growth.

But in Hungary, a high dependence on Russian energy and uncertainty over the disbursement of billions of euros in EU funds are making the currency one of the least desirable assets in the world.

Inflation is also still accelerating and may rise close to an annual 20% later this year due to a spike in energy prices, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said this month.

The central bank “will maintain a squarely hawkish stance, and any disappointment in the current market environment could be met by an intensification in depreciation pressures,” Goldman Sachs economist Kevin Daly wrote in a research note before the rate decision.

The forint weakened almost 12% against the euro this year, the second-biggest decline among 23 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

