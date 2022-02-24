(Bloomberg) --

Hungary raised its key interest rate as expected as Russia’s overnight invasion of Ukraine failed to sway the central bank to deliver a bigger monetary tightening than planned.

Policy makers raised the 1-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 4.6% on Thursday. That was in line with all estimates in a Bloomberg survey and also what Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag had flagged on Tuesday, before Russia launched its military campaign.

The conflict in neighboring Ukraine is adding to the challenge of the central bank, which targets 3% inflation in the medium term. The forint dropped as much as 1.7% against the euro on Thursday, largely in line with a plunge in regional peers that are among the worst-affected globally.

Earlier on Thursday, Kazakhstan raised its key rate to 13.5% from 10.25 in an emergency move.

Inflation risks have “unequivocally strengthened” since last month and all rate-setters back the need for a continuation of the rate-hike cycle, Virag said on Tuesday. He said price-growth may continue to accelerate, reaching 8% to 8.5% in February after hitting an almost 15-year high in January.

Inflation has surged as pandemic-related supply disruptions and record pre-election spending by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government fueled price growth.

Rising prices have also become an issue for voters, prompting Orban to freeze mortgage rates and cap prices for some staple foods and fuel, in addition to household utility bills that have been subsidized for years.

