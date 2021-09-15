(Bloomberg) -- Hungary doesn’t plan to re-introduce lockdown measures because of the Covid-19 pandemic as the majority of the population is now vaccinated, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said.

Even with infections set to rise, the government expects serious cases and deaths to be significantly lower now than in earlier waves of the pandemic, he told reporters Wednesday.

Hungary, which has had the world’s highest per-capita deaths from coronavirus after Peru since the outbreak of the pandemic, reported that 12 people died on Tuesday, the highest level for a single day in more than three months.

Of Hungary’s 9.7 million population, 5.8 million people have received at least one vaccine dose.

