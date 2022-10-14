(Bloomberg) -- Hungary took emergency action to halt the free-fall of the currency, shortly after Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked the central bank and his finance minister to rein in runaway inflation.

The forint, battered by headwinds including a looming economic slowdown, frozen European Union aid funds and the highest consumer price growth since 1996, gained as much as 3% after policy makers introduced a new 1-day deposit facility with an interest rate of 18%.

That will effectively replace the base interest rate, which the bank is keeping at 13%, as the main monetary tool, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said at a briefing on Friday. The policy will stay in place until the forint stabilizes.

“It required intervention,” Virag said. He added that the central bank will also provide foreign currency to cover Hungary’s soaring energy import costs, which are the main driver of inflation and have helped make the forint one of the world’s worst performing currencies.

The move echoed emergency measures taken by policymakers to calm investors made skittish by turmoil in the global economy and government policies.

In Britain, for example, the Bank of England is wrapping up an emergency bond-buying program that was imposed to arrest a plunge in UK assets triggered by an unfunded tax-cut proposal from Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Cabinet.

The actions in Hungary added another layer of complexity to monetary policy at a central bank that has for years tinkered with non-traditional tools.

In a message that more potential hikes may be ahead, the central bank raised the upper-end of its interest-rate corridor to 25% from 15.5% earlier. That signaled a U-turn after the Monetary Policy Council said last month it would stop raising borrowing costs and instead focus on draining liquidity.

Market strategists said the new facility may provide only fleeting relief.

“Full marks on the effort for the NBH, but ultimately I don’t think its enough to underpin the forint,” said Eimear Daly, an emerging markets strategist at NatWest Group. “These are punishing markets for currencies whose central banks dare to deviate from a hiking cycle. Anything that falls short of outright interest rates rises is unlikely to provide lasting support.”

The forint soared the most since 2011 against the euro, a day after setting an all-time low of 433.77. It pared its year-to-date loss to less than 12%. Hungarian government bonds fell sharply with 3-year bonds yields up 152bps to 14.72%

‘Price Stability’

Virag announced the emergency measure just minutes after Orban said he had ordered his finance minister and asked central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy “with the utmost respect” to rein in inflation by at least half by end-2023.

That followed an acceleration in consumer prices past 20% from a year earlier in September, with higher readings expected for the rest of the year. The central bank targets 3% inflation over its monetary policy horizon.

The combination of forint short positions and the government’s spiraling foreign-currency needs to finance natural gas imports had “started to converge in a self reinforcing way,” Virag said.

“We can’t stand idly by looking at these two factors threaten our foreign-currency markets and through that, are medium-term price stability goal,” he said.

The central bank will deploy its international reserves for the rest of this year to finance foreign-currency needs for energy imports, estimated at as much as a monthly 1.5 billion euros ($1.46 billion), Virag said. The central bank will make sure it retains “adequate” reserves, he said. A relatively modest warchest has prevented the central bank from direct market interventions to prop up the forint in the past.

While economists said the central bank’s decision was decisive, they retained some skepticism over whether it would be enough to outweigh the real economic headwinds facing Hungary’s economy, as well as sentiment over markets in emerging Europe as a whole.

“The central bank just threw a kitchen sink to boost the forint,” said Piotr Matys, a senior foreign exchange analyst for In Touch Capital Markets. “But various negative factors that have weighed on the Hungarian currency remain intact.”

(Updates with more details, analysts, from first paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.